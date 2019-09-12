South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.06% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,618,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,197,000 after acquiring an additional 498,139 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2,396.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 472,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 453,231 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,566,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,916,000 after buying an additional 326,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,142,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:AGO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.15. 13,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,349. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.04. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.39 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 46.89% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 30,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $1,324,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,811,354.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

