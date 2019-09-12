South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,540 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.43. 183,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935,740. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

In related news, Director Michael Todman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

