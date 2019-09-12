South Dakota Investment Council Sells 2,036 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 25.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,787,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,875,000 after buying an additional 2,212,567 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 19,054.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 603,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,373,000 after buying an additional 600,582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 12.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,236,000 after buying an additional 276,226 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,642,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,568,000 after buying an additional 153,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $235.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.45. 15,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $134.50 and a twelve month high of $200.93.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

