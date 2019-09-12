South Dakota Investment Council Sells 2,590 Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 37,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other BB&T news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

NYSE BBT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 294,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. BB&T Co. has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

