South Dakota Investment Council Sells 3,364 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,693,000 after acquiring an additional 90,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. ValuEngine cut Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $658,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,630.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,788,861.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,584 shares of company stock worth $6,242,483 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMB traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $143.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

