South Dakota Investment Council Sells 36,600 Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 117,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TGI. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

Shares of TGI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.36. 311,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,706. Triumph Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.77.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $730.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.