South Dakota Investment Council Takes Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 959.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.92. The company had a trading volume of 86,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $64.96 and a one year high of $98.19. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average is $83.05.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Curt S. Culver bought 367 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.30 per share, with a total value of $31,305.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Kevin Fletcher sold 27,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $2,593,677.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,040 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,862 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

