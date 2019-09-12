Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.61

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.61 and traded as high as $38.00. Southern Michigan Bancorp shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 2,182 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $88.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOMC)

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southern Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, passbook savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

