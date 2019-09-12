Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SPRO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 50,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,834. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.08. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.66 and a current ratio of 13.66.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 321.37%. Equities analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 475.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 56.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 235,691 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

