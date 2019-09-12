Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 149 ($1.95) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPI. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.13) target price (down previously from GBX 280 ($3.66)) on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 126.56 ($1.65).

SPI opened at GBX 122.28 ($1.60) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.44. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 95.25 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 176 ($2.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.53 million and a PE ratio of 43.67.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

