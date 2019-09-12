Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $67.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

NASDAQ:SAVE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,351. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $65.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward M. Christie III purchased 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,583.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,051 shares of company stock worth $211,885 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

