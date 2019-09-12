Sprouts (SPRTS) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, Sprouts has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sprouts coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sprouts has a market capitalization of $380,044.00 and approximately $464.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000546 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 107.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sprouts

Sprouts (CRYPTO:SPRTS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,717,908,800,454 coins. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sprouts is www.sprouts-coin.org/en.

Buying and Selling Sprouts

Sprouts can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sprouts should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sprouts using one of the exchanges listed above.

