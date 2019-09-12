SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.10

SRT Marine Systems PLC (LON:SRT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.10 and traded as high as $45.11. SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 122,722 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of SRT Marine Systems in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The company has a market cap of $68.30 million and a PE ratio of 18.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.10.

SRT Marine Systems Company Profile (LON:SRT)

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions in North America, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

