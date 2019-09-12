S&T Bank PA Acquires 523 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 367,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 87,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,359,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,504,000 after purchasing an additional 462,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,929.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,486,576.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,750.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 546,050 shares of company stock worth $39,291,054. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $72.29. 2,644,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,025. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

