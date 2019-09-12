S&T Bank PA Boosts Stock Holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO)

S&T Bank PA increased its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,747 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 0.82% of Diplomat Pharmacy worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 138.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 446.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diplomat Pharmacy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DPLO shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays set a $7.00 target price on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.

Shares of DPLO stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,754. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $484.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.01. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.