S&T Bank PA Makes New $201,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

S&T Bank PA bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,263,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,713,422. The firm has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.65 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $844,114.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $621,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,690,565 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

