STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Acquired by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 59,248 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of STAAR Surgical worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of STAA traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.59. 11,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,303. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.88 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 5.53.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

