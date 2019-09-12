Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Downgraded by Investec to Sell

Investec lowered shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

SCBFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,809. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.37. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

