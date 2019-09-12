Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) Short Interest Update

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,300 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the July 31st total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SXI. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Standex Int’l by 36.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Standex Int’l by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Standex Int’l by 10.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Standex Int’l by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Standex Int’l by 14.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SXI traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.69. 105,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,189. The firm has a market cap of $901.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.41. Standex Int’l has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.74.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Standex Int’l will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.