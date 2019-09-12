Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Earns “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSG. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of Stars Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stars Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stars Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Stars Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Stars Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 114,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,276. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.54. Stars Group has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $637.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.97 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stars Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Stars Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Stars Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stars Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in Stars Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 51,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Stars Group by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

