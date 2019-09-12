State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Short Interest Up 20.7% in August

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the July 31st total of 272,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In other news, Director Michelle Lantow bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $31,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 44,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,105. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.34. State Auto Financial has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $340.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 3.95%. State Auto Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.