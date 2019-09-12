Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

SCM traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.69. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 47.43%. The company had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 18.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

