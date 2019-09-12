Storm (STORM) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Storm has a market cap of $9.49 million and approximately $269,400.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Storm has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Storm token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinnest, WazirX and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00201277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.59 or 0.01144190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00086813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016475 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023887 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,284,035,013 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, WazirX, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Bitbns, Coinrail, IDEX, YoBit, Binance, Coinnest, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

