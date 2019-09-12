Strategic Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 60,796 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,739,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,755,000 after acquiring an additional 610,574 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 448,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 105,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,766. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Unicom has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHU. New Street Research lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. China Unicom (Hong Kong) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

