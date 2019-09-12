Strategic Global Advisors LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Textron by 2.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,292,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,111,000 after purchasing an additional 116,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,357,000 after acquiring an additional 131,360 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Textron by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,594,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,922 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,560,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,801,000 after acquiring an additional 92,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,824 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.02. 65,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,713. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.17. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $72.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.40%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

