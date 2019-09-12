StrongHands (SHND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $670.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $545,142.00 and $670.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 60.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,080,116,083,983 coins and its circulating supply is 9,319,884,910,528 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Coindeal, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

