Stronghold USD Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges (USDS)

Stronghold USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Stronghold USD has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Stronghold USD has a market capitalization of $408,412.00 and approximately $6,096.00 worth of Stronghold USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stronghold USD token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00018927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stronghold.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stronghold USD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00201000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.01160845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00086776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016614 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Stronghold USD

Stronghold USD’s total supply is 400,000 tokens. The official website for Stronghold USD is stronghold.co/stronghold-usd. Stronghold USD’s official Twitter account is @Strongholdxchg. The official message board for Stronghold USD is medium.com/strongholdxchg. The Reddit community for Stronghold USD is /r/Strongholdxchg.

Stronghold USD Token Trading

Stronghold USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Stronghold and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stronghold USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stronghold USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stronghold USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stronghold USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stronghold USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.