Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Short Interest Update

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,799,400 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the July 31st total of 3,115,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.89.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.04. 964,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,909. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stryker has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $922,374.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,708,994.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,447 shares of company stock worth $4,262,634. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

