Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the July 31st total of 201,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:SMMF traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.92. 18,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,227. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $323.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $27.47.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.68 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 24.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Summit Financial Group news, CEO H Charles Maddy III sold 8,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $232,003.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller acquired 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,176 shares in the company, valued at $154,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 520.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 69,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 176,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,813 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

