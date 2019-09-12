Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 18,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,227. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a market cap of $323.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $26.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 84,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 4,088 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 520.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

