Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Receives $14.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

SHO traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $13.69. 180,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,763. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.95 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,346,000 after acquiring an additional 244,954 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 367,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,227 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 435,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,979 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 90,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 39,725 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

