SunTrust Banks Cuts Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $80.00

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks to $80.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HQY. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered Healthequity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Healthequity from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Healthequity from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $79.00 price target on Healthequity and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.46.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.55. 363,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.59 and a current ratio of 22.98. Healthequity has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $101.58. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.62.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthequity will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $286,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,899 shares of company stock worth $2,751,451. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthequity in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

