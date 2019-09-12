Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (TSE:FIRE) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.40, 159,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 877,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

The stock has a market cap of $461.65 million and a PE ratio of -27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.41.

About Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE)

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

