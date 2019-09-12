Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:SCE opened at GBX 19 ($0.25) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.19. Surface Transforms has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 25.90 ($0.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 million and a PE ratio of -11.18.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

