Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Stock Price Down 2%

Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86, 12,533 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 12,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Surge Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

