Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,000 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Tredegar worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Tredegar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Tredegar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Tredegar by 2.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Tredegar by 100.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tredegar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Tredegar stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tredegar Co. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $600.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $248.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Tredegar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.