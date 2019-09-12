Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 136,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 88,546 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 143,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 77,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 60,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,405. The company has a market capitalization of $511.02 million, a PE ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 2.00. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

In related news, Chairman Mark Erickson sold 70,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $285,697.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,614,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,587,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

