Swiss National Bank Purchases 300 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Winmark were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Winmark by 53,200.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Winmark by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Winmark by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $464,127.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,485,184.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven C. Zola sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $71,717.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,691.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,344 in the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

WINA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.28. 66 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.96 and its 200-day moving average is $173.24. The company has a market cap of $636.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.24. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $144.36 and a 12 month high of $194.85.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 236.11% and a net margin of 42.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.