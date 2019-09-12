Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.43

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.43 and traded as low as $8.49. Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 50,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 million and a PE ratio of 33.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.43.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile (LON:SYM)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic additive that turns ordinary plastic at the end of its life, in the presence of oxygen, into a material with a different molecular structure; d2p, a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t anti-counterfeiting systems.

