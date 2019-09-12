Synlogic’s (SYBX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We calculate an enterprise value of $480M, comprised of $280M for I/O portfolio. This yields a price objective of $13.00 per share, with approximately 37M fully-diluted shares outstanding as of mid-2020 (including exercise of approximately 2.5M outstanding options and all of the roughly 2.5M pre-funded warrants previously issued in the last private placement transaction).”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synlogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Synlogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,022. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 1,844.96% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 5,743.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the second quarter worth $195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Synlogic by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synlogic by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

