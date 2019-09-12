T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.94

Shares of T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.94 and traded as high as $4.92. T.A.T. Technologies shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94.

T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter. T.A.T. Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 2.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T.A.T. Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.27% of T.A.T. Technologies worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

T.A.T. Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

