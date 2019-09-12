Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Sells $441,840.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $441,840.00.

Shares of TRHC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.13. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $90.49.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRHC. TheStreet cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,441,000 after buying an additional 105,190 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,315,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,669,000 after buying an additional 202,683 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 918,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after buying an additional 33,282 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,991,000 after buying an additional 77,578 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 448,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,318,000 after buying an additional 55,749 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

