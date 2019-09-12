TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $145.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $138.00 target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.46. 195,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,674. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.59 and a 200 day moving average of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $422.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $962,679.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $2,603,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,484 shares of company stock worth $4,165,422 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.