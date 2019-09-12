Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Stake Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGE. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

TGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Tallgrass Energy stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $19.94. 473,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,356. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Tallgrass Energy LP has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. Tallgrass Energy’s payout ratio is currently 170.08%.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.