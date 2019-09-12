Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.72

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 115487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 12,635 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $306,651.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,819.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sheryl Palmer sold 166,042 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $3,905,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,489 shares of company stock worth $11,086,831. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

