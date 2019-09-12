TCG Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TCG Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,801,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $301.14. 148,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,689. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $303.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.65 and its 200-day moving average is $290.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

