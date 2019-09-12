TCG Advisors LP Invests $28,000 in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $196,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOG stock traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $140.89. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,392. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.54.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.