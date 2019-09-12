TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Short Interest Update

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,378,500 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the July 31st total of 2,674,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $6,141,557.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $2,061,024.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,500 shares of company stock worth $23,737,285. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,810,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,667,000 after purchasing an additional 188,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 847.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 23.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 234,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,909,000 after purchasing an additional 43,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cross Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,139. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

