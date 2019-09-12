TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Short Interest Update

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,378,500 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the July 31st total of 2,674,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $6,141,557.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $2,061,024.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,500 shares of company stock worth $23,737,285. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,810,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,667,000 after purchasing an additional 188,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 847.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 23.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 234,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,909,000 after purchasing an additional 43,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cross Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.
Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,139. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
