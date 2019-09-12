Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Buys 67,989 Shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its stake in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,989 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned about 0.11% of Colony Capital worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Colony Capital by 681.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 108.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Raymond C. Mikulich bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,583.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colony Capital stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.49. 114,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,017. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.37. Colony Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $6.28.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 36.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLNY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Colony Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.