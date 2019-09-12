Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Lowers Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,580 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,990,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,361,000 after purchasing an additional 209,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,366,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,425,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,282,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,502,000 after purchasing an additional 103,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,156,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,555,000 after purchasing an additional 235,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 115,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of HR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,160. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $33.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $116.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.50 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.